GOODWIN Jean Died peacefully after a long illness on Thursday 7th November 2019, aged 80.
Jean will be dearly missed by all her family and friends including her loving husband David, her daughter Julie
and partner Chris, her son Ian,
daughter in law Sarah and grandchildren Louise and Emma.
Cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 9.45 a.m. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations made payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent to John Heath and Son.
Published in The Star on Nov. 13, 2019
