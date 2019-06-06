|
|
|
DAMMS (née Hurman)
Jean Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 3rd June,
aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Jack, loving mother to Raymond, Jacqueline and Lynda, mother-in-law to David and Patrick, much loved nan-nan of Rachael, Simon, Darren, Alex, Shauna and Kyle and much loved great grandmother of Evan,
Enya-Jean and Ivy-May.
Service at St. Mary's Church, Walkley on Monday 17th June at 2:30pm, followed by a committal at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired payable to ?The Alzheimer's Society?h may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley, 271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
Read More