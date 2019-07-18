Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Son (Hollinsend)
354 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AS
0114 272222
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Burke

Notice Condolences

Jean Burke Notice
BURKE Jean Passed away peacefully in Castelayn Residential Home
on July 11th, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Jim and cherished mum of Michael.
Will be missed and loved forever.
Service and cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday July 24th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but if
wished donations payable to
"Weston Park Cancer Charity" or
"St. Luke's Hospice"
may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2AS
or given on the day.
Published in The Star on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices