BURKE Jean Passed away peacefully in Castelayn Residential Home
on July 11th, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Jim and cherished mum of Michael.
Will be missed and loved forever.
Service and cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday July 24th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but if
wished donations payable to
"Weston Park Cancer Charity" or
"St. Luke's Hospice"
may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2AS
or given on the day.
Published in The Star on July 18, 2019