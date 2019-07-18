|
|
|
Broomhead Jean 84 years.
Formerly of Broomhead
Fish & Chips, Crookes.
Suddenly but peacefully in the Northern General Hospital.
Much loved Mum, Nan, Great Nan
and beloved wife of the late Peter.
Funeral service to be held in the
South chapel at Grenoside Crematorium on Wednesday
24th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to "The British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on July 18, 2019