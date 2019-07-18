Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:30
South chapel at Grenoside Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Broomhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Broomhead

Notice Condolences

Jean Broomhead Notice
Broomhead Jean 84 years.
Formerly of Broomhead
Fish & Chips, Crookes.
Suddenly but peacefully in the Northern General Hospital.
Much loved Mum, Nan, Great Nan
and beloved wife of the late Peter.
Funeral service to be held in the
South chapel at Grenoside Crematorium on Wednesday
24th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to "The British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.