|
|
|
BLAGG (née Bateman)
Jean Passed away on May 22nd 2019,
aged 87 years, after an illness
so bravely borne.
Loving wife of the late Tom,
adored mum and mum-in-law of Sharon & Dave, Ian & Diane and Andrew & Sharon. Treasured mama of Richard, Laura, Marie, Jozef, Anna, Tom, Lola, Poppy, Eliza, Sofia, Matteo,
Marnie and Nellie.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday June 13th at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please but donations to Macmillan Palliative Care Unit Fund 5363 may be left on the day or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Loving memories of our beloved Aunty Jean. All our love - Andrea, Trevor, Martin and Family
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
Read More