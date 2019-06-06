Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Jean Blagg

Jean Blagg Notice
BLAGG (née Bateman)
Jean Passed away on May 22nd 2019,
aged 87 years, after an illness
so bravely borne.
Loving wife of the late Tom,
adored mum and mum-in-law of Sharon & Dave, Ian & Diane and Andrew & Sharon. Treasured mama of Richard, Laura, Marie, Jozef, Anna, Tom, Lola, Poppy, Eliza, Sofia, Matteo,
Marnie and Nellie.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday June 13th at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please but donations to Macmillan Palliative Care Unit Fund 5363 may be left on the day or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.

Loving memories of our beloved Aunty Jean. All our love - Andrea, Trevor, Martin and Family
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
