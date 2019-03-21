|
|
|
Binns (née Wilkinson)
Jean Peacefully on March 11th, aged 90. Beloved wife of Bert.
Much loved mum of Philip, Gillian, Andrea and Jayne. A much loved mother-in-law, nannan and
great grandma.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Thursday 28th March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, made payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Ecclesfield Funeral Home, 206 High Greave, Sheffield,
S5 9GQ
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
