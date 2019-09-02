Services Funeral service 11:15 Hutcliffe Wood Resources More Obituaries for Janet Turner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Turner

Notice Condolences Turner (née Bell)

Janet Aged 84, died after a short illness in hospital on 20th August.

Beloved wife of the late Jim,

loving mother to Angela, Vicky and Nigel, adored mother in law, Nannan, great Nan and great great Nan.

Funeral service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood on Saturday 7th September at 11.15am and afterwards at the

1889 Suite at Sheffield United.

Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.



Memories unfold as we think of you. You suffered in silence every day but now you have no pain.

For God's loving arms have

healed you again.

See You Mother.

Love Angela and Mick.



There are no words to tell you Mum what losing you has meant,

We will never forget the precious times we shared and the memories

we have of you will live on forever in our hearts and minds.

Love Vicky and Bob.



To my dear Mum,

When I think of all the things you did, the ways in which you cared,

I am filled with a sense of gratitude and pride that is always there.

I seldom took the time to tell you that I am so happy you were my mum so I will tell you now what is in my heart,

You are the best Mum any person

could have had.

Love Nigel and Jackie.



Of all the special gifts in life however great or small,

To have you as our Nan was the greatest gift of all.

Love all your grandchildren,

great grandchildren and

Published in The Star on Sept. 2, 2019