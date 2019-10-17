|
HUTSON Janet Barbara
née Black 19.10.1941 - 8.10.2019
A valiant battle lost but you conquered the fears.
Rest now in peace.
Forever in our hearts and
always in our thoughts.
Wife to Brian, Mum to David and Rachel, Grandma to Jack, Karl and Noah.
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at
All Saints Church, Aston, 11.30am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be made by cheque payable to MND Association.
C/O Barry Pritchard Funeral Service, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019