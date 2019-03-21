Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare (Wadsley Bridge))
10/56 Penistone Rd North
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S6 1LQ
0114 234 3129
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:00
Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel)
Janet Hastings Notice
HASTINGS (née Beedham)
Janet Helen Passed away peacefully on
11th March 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 63 years.

Devoted wife to Rob, much loved
mum to Emma and Dan, dear sister to Diane and Jose, also a beloved
mother in law, sister in law, aunt,
great aunt and friend to many.

"Jan will be greatly missed by all
those who knew her."

Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Monday 1st April 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Rett UK.

Any enquiries to:-
John Fairest Funeralcare,
Tel: 0114 234 3129
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
