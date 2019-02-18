Home

Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Mortomley House
High Green, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 3HR
0114 284 8202
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:00
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel
Janet Hallis Notice
Hallis (née Jacob)
Janet Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 10th February 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of James, loving mum of Pamela and David and a much loved nanan of Bethany, Millie and Samuel.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North
Chapel on Monday 25th February
at 2.00.pm. Donations for Macmillan Palliative Care Unit, N.G.H. may be given on the day or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, Sheffield,
S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Feb. 18, 2019
