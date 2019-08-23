|
|
|
Buxton (née Heaver)
Janet Passed away peacefully
15th August, aged 75.
Rest in Peace little angel, your love, affection and kindness touched us all,
from loving husband Tony,
daughter Catherine, sister Linda,
nieces Tracy, Adele and Karen and families and all your many friends.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Friday 30th August 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to Ashgate Hospice on the day or c/o Harold Lilleker and Sons Funeral Directors, Tel. 01246 277095.
Published in The Star on Aug. 23, 2019