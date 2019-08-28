|
BURDETT Janet (Born and bred in Sheffield)
Died peacefully at her home in Chandler's Ford,
on 20 August 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved and loving wife of Dave.
Much loved and loving Mum of daughters Jill and Ruth.
Loving Grandma to five grandsons.
Funeral service on
Friday 6 September 2019, 2:30pm at The Wessex Vale Crematorium, Bubb Lane, Hedge End, SO30 2HL followed by a gathering at Hilton at the Ageas Bowl.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
Nigel Guilder Ltd, 27 Hursley Road, Chandler's Ford, SO53 2FS.
Phone: 02380262555
Published in The Star on Aug. 28, 2019