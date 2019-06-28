Resources More Obituaries for Janet Atherton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Atherton

Notice Condolences Atherton (nee Hughes)

Janet Sadly passed away on

June 17th, after a short illness at home, with her family at her side.

Widow of the late Gordon Atherton, Mom, Nanan, Great Nanan

and Great Great Nanan.

Her funeral will be held at Grenoside Crematorium on July 5th at 12.00 noon.

Family flowers are preferred

but a collection will be available

for Cancer Research.



I kiss the rain, I taste the tear,

I wonder if you're really here.

You're out of reach,

You're out of touch,

With every breath,

We miss you so much.

All our love - Philip & Jackie,

Kelly & Lee, Damien & Lyndsey xxx



Sleep tight Nannan Marbles.

All our love, Mitchell, Blake, Gracy, Oscar, Arthur, Molly & Hugo xxx



Your life was full of loving deeds,

Forever thoughtful of

our special needs,

Today, tomorrow,

Our whole lives through,

We will always love and cherish you.

From Angela, Chris, Dean, Simon, Lyndsey, Leana, Owen, Evie,

Harris and Imogen xxxxxxxxxx



Our Mom/Nanan in Heaven.

You were just a girl so many years ago,

You had your dreams,

You watched us grow,

Then come and go.

You watched us make

the same mistakes,

That you had made before,

But that just made you hold us tight,

And love us all the more...

Miss you so much Mom/Nanan,

Until we meet and

dance together again.

Susan, Steve, Cathy, Brett, Charlie, Annie, Angel, Paris and Skye xxxxxxxxx



Peacefully sleeping, resting at last,

The world's weary

troubles and trials are past.

In silence she suffered,

In patience she bore,

Till God called her Home

to suffer no more.

Reunited with her much loved daughter Gillian.

God bless - Nev, Lee, Glenn, Jonathan, Helen, Shelley, Scott, Danny, Dylan, Paris, Bethan, Lewis xxxxxx



A treasured smile, a heart of gold,

The dearest sister

the world could hold.

From Brothers, Sisters

and all of the Hughes family xxx



Fond memories of Janet,

a dear sister in law.

Fond memories of Janet, a dear sister in law. Michael, Anita, Joanne and Family xx Published in The Star on June 28, 2019