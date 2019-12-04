Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Glaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Glaves

Memories Condolences

Jamie Glaves Memories
GLAVES Jamie
There is always a face before us,
a voice we would love to hear,
a smile we will always remember,
of a son we love so dear.
Deep in our hearts lies a picture,
more precious than silver or gold,
it's a picture of our son Jamie,
whose memory will never grow old.
All our love always son,
Mum and Dad xx

Hugs and kisses Dad, love Paige x

We think of him as living,
in the hearts of those he touched,
for nothing loved is ever lost,
and he was loved so much.
We will miss you always bud,
love always, Lee, Andy, Sam
and families xxx
Published in The Star on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -