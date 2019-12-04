|
|
|
GLAVES Jamie
There is always a face before us,
a voice we would love to hear,
a smile we will always remember,
of a son we love so dear.
Deep in our hearts lies a picture,
more precious than silver or gold,
it's a picture of our son Jamie,
whose memory will never grow old.
All our love always son,
Mum and Dad xx
Hugs and kisses Dad, love Paige x
We think of him as living,
in the hearts of those he touched,
for nothing loved is ever lost,
and he was loved so much.
We will miss you always bud,
love always, Lee, Andy, Sam
and families xxx
Published in The Star on Dec. 4, 2019