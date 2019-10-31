Home

James Scott
SCOTT James
'Jim' Passed away on
19th October 2019, at home, aged 69 years. An incredibly special man, always in our hearts. Much loved husband, father and 'grumps'.
Funeral Service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, any donations for Cavendish Cancer Care, Ashgate Hospice and Weston Park Cancer Centre may be sent to
J.W. & J. Mettam Ltd, Ambrose House, Granby Croft, Bakewell, DE45 1ET.
Tel: 01629 812114.
Published in The Star on Oct. 31, 2019
