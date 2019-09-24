Services Service 09:45 St. Mary's Church Handsworth View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Richardson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Richardson

Notice Condolences RICHARDSON James Passed away in hospital on September 11th 2019 aged 87 years.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia,

much loved dad of Jim and Kathryn, father in law of Angela and John,

loving grandad of Jonathan, Hayley, Hannah, Bradley, Sadie and Jimi and

great- grandad of Tallulah Grace.

Service at St. Mary's Church, Handsworth on Friday 4th October at 9.45am followed by interment at Handsworth Cemetery.



It's been the hardest thing to lose you, You meant so much to me,

But you are in my heart Dad,

And that's where you'll always be.

I know that Heaven called you,

But I wish you could have stayed,

At least the memories I have of you,

They will never fade.

I did not want to lose you,

But you did not go alone,

Because a part of me went with you,

When Heaven called you home.

So just remember one thing,

We will never be apart,

You are with me in my memories,

And in my broken heart.

To my beloved Dad, reunited together forever with Mum.

Miss you forever Dad,

From your heartbroken daughter Kathryn and son in law John.

xx



Those special memories of you

Will always bring a smile,

If only I could have you back

For just a little while,

Then we could sit and talk again,

Just like we used to do,

You always meant so very much

And always will do too.

The fact that you're no longer here

Will always cause me pain,

But you're forever in my heart

Until we meet again.

From your beloved son Jim and daughter in law Angela.

xx



Grandad

The day you left and gained your wings

My heart just broke in two,

I wish you could have stayed with me

But Heaven needed you.

You left me with the memories

And I love you dearly still,

No matter how much time goes by,

You know I always will.

You were a very special person,

With kindness in your heart

And the love we had together

Grows stronger now we're apart.

I know I cannot bring you back,

Although I wish it every day,

But a piece of me went with you,

The day you went away.

From all your loving grandchildren, Sadie, Jonathan, Jimi, Bradley & Abi, Hayley & Adrian, Hannah & Daniel and great grandaughter Tallulah Grace.

xxxxxxxxxx



Forever in mind we will stay with him, Unforgettable pal and brother Jim.

From David and Pat

Published in The Star on Sept. 24, 2019