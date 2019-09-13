|
|
|
RANKIN James 13.09.1999
Tragically taken from us
20 years ago today.
We who loved you sadly miss you,
As it dawns another year,
In our lonely hours of thinking,
Thoughts of you are ever near.
It only takes a little space,
To write how much we miss you,
But it will take the rest of our lives,
To forget the day we lost you.
Loved always, forever missed
and remembered.
From your loving Sisters and Brother
Christine, Peter, Isabell and Margaret
and all your loving family xxxx
Published in The Star on Sept. 13, 2019