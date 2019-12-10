|
|
|
MATE James (Jim) Passed away suddenly
on 23rd November,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to the late Betty,
dad to Elaine and Paul,
loving grandad to Kirsty, Lucy and Rebecca, also a great grandad to Amber, Megan and Leo.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday
17th December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for The A Frame (Korean War Veterans). Cheques should be made payable to Ken Keld and may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Dec. 10, 2019