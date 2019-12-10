Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Mate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mate

Notice Condolences

James Mate Notice
MATE James (Jim) Passed away suddenly
on 23rd November,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to the late Betty,
dad to Elaine and Paul,
loving grandad to Kirsty, Lucy and Rebecca, also a great grandad to Amber, Megan and Leo.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday
17th December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for The A Frame (Korean War Veterans). Cheques should be made payable to Ken Keld and may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -