MANNING James Moreton
(Jim) Peacefully passed away in hospital on Sunday, June 9th after an illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband to Kath and the
late Betty, loving step-dad and grandad to Stephen and family and loving brother of Arnold and family.
A veteran of WW2 who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at
St John's Parish Church, Dronfield
on Monday 24th June at 11 am and interment at Shiregreen at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if so wished to
The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to Jason Heath
Funeral directors - Tel 0114 2722222
Rest In Peace.
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
