Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00
St John's Parish Church
Dronfield
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:30
Shiregreen
Resources
More Obituaries for James Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Manning

Notice Condolences

James Manning Notice
MANNING James Moreton
(Jim) Peacefully passed away in hospital on Sunday, June 9th after an illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband to Kath and the
late Betty, loving step-dad and grandad to Stephen and family and loving brother of Arnold and family.
A veteran of WW2 who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at
St John's Parish Church, Dronfield
on Monday 24th June at 11 am and interment at Shiregreen at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if so wished to
The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to Jason Heath
Funeral directors - Tel 0114 2722222
Rest In Peace.
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.