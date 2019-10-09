Home

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
James Corker

James Corker Notice
CORKER James Richard
(Jim) Died peacefully at home on
28th September 2019, aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Mary,
dearly loved dad of Chris, Hazel and Helen, beloved father-in-law of Charlotte, Giles and Gavin
and a devoted grandad of
Olivia, Orson and Anais.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at 10:30am.
At the family's request, no formal attire.
Family flowers only please, donations payable to M.N.D.A. (South Yorkshire) may be left at the service.
Published in The Star on Oct. 9, 2019
