Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30
Grenoside Crematorium
Sheffield
Cockayne James Derrick
known as 'Derrick' Of Ordsall, Retford,
passed away peacefully in Alpine Lodge Care Home, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, on
10th February, aged 88 years.
Dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and good friend.
Funeral to take place in Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield on
Friday 1st March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please with donations if desired for Bowel Cancer UK c/o Dyson Funeral service,
Barnsley Road, Penistone, S36 7AH.
Tel: 01226 762481
Published in The Star on Feb. 22, 2019
