Cockayne James Derrick
known as 'Derrick' Of Ordsall, Retford,
passed away peacefully in Alpine Lodge Care Home, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, on
10th February, aged 88 years.
Dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and good friend.
Funeral to take place in Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield on
Friday 1st March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please with donations if desired for Bowel Cancer UK c/o Dyson Funeral service,
Barnsley Road, Penistone, S36 7AH.
Tel: 01226 762481
Published in The Star on Feb. 22, 2019
