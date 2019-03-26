|
|
|
LLOYD (Formerly Scarborough)
Jacqueline Former Bassett's employee
of 32 years, passed away peacefully on 16th March 2019, aged 67.
Beloved wife of Alan,
a loving mum of Mark, Craig, and Lee, step mum of Jamie and Darren,
a dear mother-in-law of Joanne, Aimee and Brittany, doting nannan of Paige, Bethan, Megan, Lauren, Harley and Darci and great gran of Lewis and Payton.
Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Tuesday 2nd April at 10:00am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2019
