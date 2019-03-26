Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Lloyd

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Lloyd Notice
LLOYD (Formerly Scarborough)
Jacqueline Former Bassett's employee
of 32 years, passed away peacefully on 16th March 2019, aged 67.
Beloved wife of Alan,
a loving mum of Mark, Craig, and Lee, step mum of Jamie and Darren,
a dear mother-in-law of Joanne, Aimee and Brittany, doting nannan of Paige, Bethan, Megan, Lauren, Harley and Darci and great gran of Lewis and Payton.
Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Tuesday 2nd April at 10:00am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.