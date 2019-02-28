Home

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:00
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
HAGUE (née Lamb)
Jacqueline
(Jackie) Slipped away peacefully
in the Palliative Care Unit
at the Northern General Hospital
on Wednesday 20th February,
aged 55 years.
Beloved wife of Russell,
precious daughter of Leslie & Ruby,
loving mother to Hayley & Megan,
much loved nannan of
Millie, Evie and Henry.
Cherished sister of Stewart
and sister in law of Rebecca.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Wednesday 6th March
at 2.00pm to be followed by
a celebration of her life
at the Cross Scythes, Totley.
Ladies attending please
feel free to wear leopard print.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made on
the day if desired and
will be shared between
MacMillan Nurses and
Jackie's favourite,
Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
