MORGAN Jack Passed away peacefully in Cotleigh Residential Home on 15th June 2019,
aged 95 years.
Dearly Loved Husband of the late Mary. Jack will be sadly missed by all his friends, neighbours and all the staff from Cotleigh Residential Home.
Funeral Service to be held at City Road Crematorium Chapel on Thursday
27th June at 1.45pm, prior to burial at Woodhouse Cemetery.
Any kind donations in memory of Jack for Help the Heroes may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Rd, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
