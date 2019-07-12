|
JEPSON Jack Passed away in hospital on July 5th 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Maureen.
Much Loved Uncle, Great Uncle
and Great Great Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday July 17th at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jack
for Dementia UK may be given at
the Service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
You'll Never Walk Alone.
Published in The Star on July 12, 2019