Ivy Lilley Notice
LILLEY (née Slater)
Ivy Peacefully at home on Monday 17th June,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
loving mum to Janet, mother in law to Tony, momma to Kate and Charlotte and great momma to Nicole and Jack. Also sister to Cyril and Grace, sister in law to Willis and a much loved aunt. Funeral Service to be held at
St Timothy's Church, Slinn Street Crookes on Thursday 4th July at 1.30pm followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to
"St Luke's Hospice") may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on June 27, 2019
