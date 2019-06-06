Home

Peace Funerals (South Sheffield)
Gleadless Mount
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2LN
0114 253 0505
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Isobel Hawes Notice
Hawes Isobel Cynthia Ann Passed away peacefully on 27th May at Moorend Place Nursing Home, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of John. Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations may be given to
'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield S12 2LN.

Special Wife
Those we love, don't go away,
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
So lucky to have had you as my Wife.
John x
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
