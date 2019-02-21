|
|
|
ROSSITER (née York)
Iris Sadly passed away on
Monday 11th February 2019.
Loving wife of the late Sydney Rossiter, a much loved mother to Ann,
Jackie and Michael, mother-in-law
to Roger, Tim and Julie, a treasured
nan to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren and a loving
sister to Doreen.
Love and miss you always xxx
God bless.
The funeral service will take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Friday 1st March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research or British Heart Foundation. A collection will be held at the service.
All welcome afterwards at
Thorncliffe Cricket Club,
Lound Side, Chapeltown.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
