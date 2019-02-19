Home

Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:45
The Central United Reformed Church
Toone Irene Agnes Lindsay Aged 95 years.
Peacefully on 6th February in
Lower Bowshaw View Nursing Home. Formerly of Greenhill.
A much loved Aunt and Sister.
Private cremation.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at The Central United Reformed Church on Friday 15th March at 10:45am.
No flowers please, if wished donations payable to SCCCC (Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care) may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2019
