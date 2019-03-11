|
|
|
RUTTER (née Kay)
Irene On 22.02.2019, aged 93 years,
peacefully in Chapel Lodge Nursing Home.
Beloved Wife of the late Dennis,
Sister of the late Gladys and Joe,
Auntie to the late Sandra,
loved by Nephew Peter and Carol,
friend of Peter and Jenny and
great Auntie and "Auntie" to many.
Peace after suffering. Greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Ecclesfield on Monday 18th March at 10:30am followed by committal at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel. Family Flowers only.
Published in The Star on Mar. 11, 2019
