ALDERTON Irene Margaret Passed away peacefully in hospital on March 18th, 2019
aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of Les, much loved Mum of Helen and the late Keith, loving Grandma of Stephen and Matthew.
The Funeral Service will take
place at City Road Crematorium
on Monday April 1st at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Irene
made payable for Mind to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 22, 2019
