Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Alderton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Alderton

Notice Condolences

Irene Alderton Notice
ALDERTON Irene Margaret Passed away peacefully in hospital on March 18th, 2019
aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of Les, much loved Mum of Helen and the late Keith, loving Grandma of Stephen and Matthew.
The Funeral Service will take
place at City Road Crematorium
on Monday April 1st at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Irene
made payable for Mind to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.