|
|
|
SORSBY Peacefully on
Friday, 7th June 2019, WALTRAUT INGRID META, known as INGRID,
(née LOBIZ), dearly beloved wife of the late Tom Sorsby,
dearly loved mother of Howard and mother-in-law of Tony.
Service at St Mary's Church, Ecclesfield on Wednesday, 10th July at 11:30 a.m., followed by committal at Ecclesfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Those we love remain with us,
for love itself lives on.
Cherished memories never fade because one loved is gone.
Those we love can never be more than a thought apart.
For as long as there is a memory,
they live on in our heart.
God Bless, Mum.
Ich liebe Dich.
Published in The Star on July 4, 2019