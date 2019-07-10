Home

SANDERSON Ian Aged 61 years, of Wadsley Park Village. Died peacefully on 6th July
in St Luke's Hospice.
Beloved husband of Janet Okoroafo and loving father of Alice and stepfather of Matthew.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Thursday 18th July at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, made payable to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 10, 2019
