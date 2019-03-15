Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Sheffield
2 Bevan Way
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 1RN
01142 467 971
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
14:30
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Platts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Platts

Notice Condolences

Ian Platts Notice
Platts Ian (Ozzie) Passed away on Tuesday
26th February, aged 59 years. Beloved Husband of Janet.
A loving Son of Margaret.
Service to be held at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel at 2.30
on Friday 22nd March. Flowers, or donations will be gratefully received to British Heart Foundation.

You are gone but not forgotten,
Cherished memories will last forever,
Free from pain now,
In our lonely hours of thinking of you,
Thoughts of you are always in our hearts,
Wish you was still here with us,
We will miss you so very much,
Goodnight, and God Bless you.

Enquiries c/o Co-Op Funeralcare, Bevan Way 01142467971
Published in The Star on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.