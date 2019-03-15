|
|
|
Platts Ian (Ozzie) Passed away on Tuesday
26th February, aged 59 years. Beloved Husband of Janet.
A loving Son of Margaret.
Service to be held at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel at 2.30
on Friday 22nd March. Flowers, or donations will be gratefully received to British Heart Foundation.
You are gone but not forgotten,
Cherished memories will last forever,
Free from pain now,
In our lonely hours of thinking of you,
Thoughts of you are always in our hearts,
Wish you was still here with us,
We will miss you so very much,
Goodnight, and God Bless you.
Enquiries c/o Co-Op Funeralcare, Bevan Way 01142467971
Published in The Star on Mar. 15, 2019
