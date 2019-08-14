|
ELLIS Ian John Passed away suddenly at home on 3rd August 2019, aged 69.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
wonderful father to Michael and Richard and a loving grandfather of Mitchell, Charlize, Jack and
Connie-Mae. Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place on Wednesday 21st August at 10:00am in the North Chapel at Grenoside Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations may be given on the day for
the Prosthetics Department at
Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star on Aug. 14, 2019