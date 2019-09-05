|
|
|
DENIAL Ian (Denny) Passed away
25th August, aged 68.
Beloved husband of Eileen, loving father to Thomas and Richard, devoted Grandad to Katie and much loved brother to Margaret and Paul.
Retired from South Yorkshire Fire Service and will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday
10th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Purple Butterfly Appeal at
Rotherham General Hospital
may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
1 Market Street, Eckington. S21 4EG
"The ones we love don't go away,
They walk with us every day."
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2019