COX Ian Christopher Died peacefully in St Luke's Hospice on Sunday 8th December aged 72.
Much loved partner of Rose,
dad of Hannah, Rebecca and Andrew, grandad of Callum, Phoebe and George. Greatly missed by extended families and many friends.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 8th January 2020 for a celebration of his life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for St Luke's Hospice may be given on the day or sent c/o
G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Dec. 18, 2019