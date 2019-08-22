Home

Ian Bramwell

BRAMWELL Ian Passed away peacefully on
8th August 2019 in Orchard House, Mablethorpe, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ruth.
Loving father of Elizabeth
and the late Crawford.
Ian will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Funeral service at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable to
'British Heart Foundation'
All enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe.
LN12 2AU. Tel: 01507 473440
Published in The Star on Aug. 22, 2019
