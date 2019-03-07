|
WORDSWORTH (née Dixon)
Hilda Formerly of Crookes and
Lodge Moor, Sheffield.
Passed away peacefully on
February 24th 2019 at Sandhall Park
Care Home, Goole, aged 94.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald,
loving mum of Linda and Margaret,
sister of Jack and much loved
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield at 12:30pm
on Thursday March 14th.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be accepted for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Mar. 7, 2019
