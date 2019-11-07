|
|
|
PARKER (née Bullock)
Hilda Died peacefully at home
on 30th October 2019,
aged 96 years.
Loving wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mum of Linda,
loving nan to Paul and Laura, much loved great nan to Sam and Emily,
also an aunt and great aunt.
Cremation to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 15th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St. Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Forever in our thoughts
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019