NEWETT Henry Aged 88 years, of Burrows Drive.
Died suddenly on 25th September
in hospital.
Loving husband of the late Doreen, much loved father of David and Cheryl, dear father-in-law of Jane and Stuart, very dear grandfather of Amy, Daniel, James, Will and Laura,
great grandfather of Izzy, Isla,
Nancie and Freddie
and dear companion of Pearl.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Tuesday 8th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable to
'British Heart Foundation'
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4 -16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS
or online at
www.johnheath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Oct. 3, 2019
