|
|
|
BELL (Nee Lund)
Helen Died peacefully on 7th March 2019, aged 86 years.
She was the beloved wife of
the late Rennie, an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a teacher to many generations. Her funeral will be on
Friday 29th March, 11.00am at
The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints, Jordanthorpe, Parkway, Sheffield, S8 8BU.
Family flowers only, but donations
may be made in Helen's name to
The Alzheimer's Society via
John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street,
Sheffield S4 7LS
or visit www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
