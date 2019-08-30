Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Heather Oxer Notice
Oxer (Née Lawson)
Heather Jean Aged 81 years, on 21st August, in Richmond Heights Nursing Home within a mile of her place of birth
(Ash Farm).
Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of James and Matthew, very dear grandmother of Nathaniel, Isaac and Owen and dear sister to Alma and aunty of Gillian and Adam.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
If wished, donations payable to Support Dogs Sheffield may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham St, S4 7LS
Published in The Star on Aug. 30, 2019
