HOSKINGS (née Osguthorpe) Heather Aged 94 years of Shiregreen.
Died peacefully on 6th December in Haythorne Place.
Beloved wife of the late Royce,
much loved mum of Craig,
dear mother-in-law of Virginia,
very dear grandma of Malachite and Vicky and great grandma of Ben. Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 20th December at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, made payable to "Alzheimer's Research UK" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Dec. 12, 2019