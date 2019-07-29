Smith Harry Passed away peacefully on 16th July, aged 92 years in

St. Luke's Hospice.

Belove husband of Sybil, precious father of David and Julie, loving father in law of Carole and Leslie, adored grandad of Joanne and Chris and great grandchildren Grace and William,

a dear brother in law and uncle.

Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday

1st August at 3.15pm.

Family flowers only,

donations to St. Luke's Hospice.



Memories live longer than dreams,

rest in peace.

From your loving wife Sybil x x x



The years we had together,

the happy days we knew,

are lived again so often,

in our memories of you.

Will love and remember

you always Dad.

All our love from son David and daughter in law Carole x x x



We miss you more that words can say,

memories of you will always stay.

Always in our thoughts,

forever in our hearts.

All our love, daughter Julie, son in law Les, grandaughter Joanne and partner Chris and great grandchildren Grace and William x x x Published in The Star on July 29, 2019