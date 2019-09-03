|
|
|
RIDGE Harry Peacefully on 26th August, aged 97.
Much loved uncle of Susan & Mick, Steven & Dot, Jane & Steve, Julie & Will and Michael & Diane. Great Uncle of Rosie, Charlie & Thomas.
Service at St. Mary's Church, Ecclesfield on Thursday 5th
September at 12.15pm followed by an interment in Ecclesfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'SHC 5203' for Brearley 6 may be sent to John Heath & Sons Ecclesfield Funeral Home, 206 High Greave,
S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2019