Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:15
City Road Crematorium
Harry Collier Notice
Collier Harry Aged 90 years.
Passed away peacefully in Beechy Knoll Residential
Care Home on 8th August 2019.
Dearly loved Uncle to
Ian, Janice and Linda,
Great Uncle to Mark, Lisa and Tim and
Great Great Uncle to KT and Izzy.
Funeral Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on Tuesday
3 September 2019 at 10.15 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to Micheal Fogg,
27 Woodhouse Road, Sheffield, S12 2AY.
Special thanks to all the staff at
Beechy Knolll Residential Care Home for their care and support.
We will treasure our memories.
From your loving family X
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019
