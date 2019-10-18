|
|
|
Snape Harold Fell asleep on 5th October, aged 97 years, after a long illness.
Widower of Sylvia, much loved dad to Andrea and son in law Mick, adoring grandad and great grandad.
Funeral on 25th October at 11am. Service at St Mark's Church,
High Street, Mosborough, followed by interment in Eckington Cemetery
Wake to be held at
George and Dragon, Mosborough.
All welcome.
Special thanks to Darnall Grange Care Home for their loving care.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Killamarsh Tel: 0114 247 4095
A gentleman passed this way,
Generous, kind, a true friend.
You didn't want to leave us,
So you fought hard till the end.
God called you to his garden
To be with Mum and rest,
After all Dad, you know
He only takes the best.
Miss you every day.
Love you forever,
Andrea, Mick, Charlotte, Michael, Francesca, Craig, Jason, Samuel, Gabriel, Poppy, Jonah and Eliza
xxxx
Published in The Star on Oct. 18, 2019