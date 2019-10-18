Leigh Hannah Rebecca 18th October



We wish you were here today,

Even for just a little while,

So we could say Happy Birthday,

And see your sweet smile.



The only gifts today will be,

The gifts you left behind,

The laughter, joy and happiness,

Precious memories...the best kind.



Today we'll do our very best,

To try and force a smile,

Struggling to hide our heavy hearts,

A burden all the while.



We sit quietly and look at your picture,

Thinking of you with love,

Hoping you are loving life,

In heaven up above.



Wishing you, our precious daughter,

a Happy 20th Birthday



Lots of love, the luckiest

mummy and daddy ever xxx



_____________________________________



My big sister Hannah

Wishing you a magical

20th birthday in Heaven.



Hugs + kisses, love Katie xxx Published in The Star on Oct. 18, 2019