|
|
|
Leigh Hannah Rebecca 18th October
We wish you were here today,
Even for just a little while,
So we could say Happy Birthday,
And see your sweet smile.
The only gifts today will be,
The gifts you left behind,
The laughter, joy and happiness,
Precious memories...the best kind.
Today we'll do our very best,
To try and force a smile,
Struggling to hide our heavy hearts,
A burden all the while.
We sit quietly and look at your picture,
Thinking of you with love,
Hoping you are loving life,
In heaven up above.
Wishing you, our precious daughter,
a Happy 20th Birthday
Lots of love, the luckiest
mummy and daddy ever xxx
_____________________________________
My big sister Hannah
Wishing you a magical
20th birthday in Heaven.
Hugs + kisses, love Katie xxx
Published in The Star on Oct. 18, 2019