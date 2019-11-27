Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
09:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Barker


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Gallery
Gwendoline Barker Notice
Barker Gwendoline 16/11/1930 - 20/11/2019

May the wind of love blow softly and whisper so you can hear,
How very much we miss you,
and wish that you were here.
From her loving and beloved family.

Loving wife to Derek.
Devoted Mum and friend to
John, Dawn, David, Julia,
Sheila, John and Sharon.
Cherished Nan and Great Nan
to all her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Cremation to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 9:45am on 2nd December 2019, followed by wake at The Norton at Meadowhead.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Sheffield Church Council for Community Care.
All funeral enquiries to
Stubbins & Hope ltd 01246 823355
Published in The Star on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -