Barker Gwendoline 16/11/1930 - 20/11/2019
May the wind of love blow softly and whisper so you can hear,
How very much we miss you,
and wish that you were here.
From her loving and beloved family.
Loving wife to Derek.
Devoted Mum and friend to
John, Dawn, David, Julia,
Sheila, John and Sharon.
Cherished Nan and Great Nan
to all her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Cremation to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 9:45am on 2nd December 2019, followed by wake at The Norton at Meadowhead.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Sheffield Church Council for Community Care.
All funeral enquiries to
Stubbins & Hope ltd 01246 823355
Published in The Star on Nov. 27, 2019